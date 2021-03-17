Coronavirus: Micro-smart lockdowns to be imposed in Karachi's District Central

Picture showing people standing in a queue following the principle of social distancing. Photo: File

Sindh govt decides to impose micro-smart lockdowns in several areas of the Central District in Karachi.

Lockdowns will come into effect on March 17, 2021, and will stay in place for 14 days, i.e. until March 31, 2021.

Per a notification, lockdowns will be imposed in nine union councils of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg.

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday announced it was imposing micro-smart lockdowns in different areas of the District Central of Karachi owing to the growing number of coronavirus cases reported in these areas.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the micro-smart lockdowns will be imposed in different areas of the Central District on March 17, 2021, and will stay in place for 14 days, i.e. until March 31, 2021.

The areas where the lockdown will be imposed include nine union councils (UCs) in the areas of North Karachi, North Nazimabad, and Gulberg, the notification said.







The notification further said that smart-lockdowns have been imposed upon the suggestion of the district health officer.



All people entering and exiting the designated areas will be required to wear a face mask at all times, the notification stated, adding that unnecessary movement in these areas will also be prohibited.

"All business and industrial activities in the area will remain suspended," the notification further said. "Family gatherings will also be prohibited."



All people who have tested positive for COVID-19 will have to quarantine at home, while the provincial government will take steps to ensure the supply of rations to deserving people.