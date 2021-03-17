Maryam Nawaz's bail cannot be suspended immediately, says LHC

Maryam Nawaz Sharif gestures while she speaks in a public rally in the eastern city of Gujranwala on October 16, 2020. — AFP/Files

NAB has approached LHC to cancel Maryam Nawaz's bail.

Maryam is out of prison on bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

NAB claims Maryam has not appeared before it despite repeated summons.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has issued a written order on the application moved by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the cancellation of PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz's bail.



A two-member bench of the LHC issued the order Wednesday in response to the plea moved by NAB Chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

The written order states that the order granting Maryam bail cannot be suspended immediately.



It notes that the anti-graft watchdog claimed that despite repeatedly summoning the PML-N leader, she did not appear.



The federal home secretary has been directed to file a detailed reply on NAB's request by April 7.

Earlier in the day, NAB Lahore summoned Maryam in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case. The PML-N leader has been directed to appear before the anti-graft watchdog on March 26 in the case. She had earlier appeared before the accountability watchdog on August 11, 2020.

According to NAB's spokesperson, the bureau has received new evidence concerning the PML-N vice president. “In the light of new evidence, Maryam Nawaz should be investigated,” he added.