Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Reuters

China confirms first local coronavirus case since February

By
Reuters

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

File photo of paramedics in China. Source: AFP
  • The case in Xi'an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since February 14.
  • The Xi'an patient works at a local hospital.
  • He is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing.

The case in Xi'an city in northwestern Shaanxi province is the first locally transmitted case since February 14, although infections in people arriving in China from abroad have been frequently detected.

The Xi'an patient works at a local hospital and is responsible for collecting samples of people in quarantine for coronavirus testing, the provincial health commission said.

Read more: China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines

China has largely brought the coronavirus under control at home since it first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. 

To stave off the risk of imported cases causing a resurgence in local infections, China restricts entry by foreign nationals to certain purposes, such as work, and those that are allowed in still have to undergo quarantine.

More From World:

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research
Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry
WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study
Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan
US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election

US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election
'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden

'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden
UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs

UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs
China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines

China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines
Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories
Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first

Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first
Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

Latest

view all