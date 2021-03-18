Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Explainer: If the opposition resigns en masse, will that guarantee a fresh election?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Picture showing PDM leaders, including PPP's Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (L), Maulana Fazlur Rehman (C) and Maryam Nawaz (R). Photo: File.

The opposition political parties are divided. On one hand, the Pakistan Muslim League-N and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F are insisting the parliamentarians on the opposition benches hand in their resignations to call for fresh elections. But the Pakistan People’s Party, the second-largest political party in the opposition alliance, is not too sure resignations is the way to go.

For now, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, the alliance, has given the PPP more time to deliberate on the matter before they sit down again and hammer out an anti-government strategy.

But if all opposition leaders in the national and provincial assembly quit, does that guarantee fresh national polls in the country?

What are the numbers?

There are a total of 1,091 seats in the national assembly and four provincial assemblies in the country.

Here is a break down:

Assembly

Total seats

National Assembly

342

Punjab Assembly

371

Sindh Assembly

168

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

145

Balochistan Assembly

65

Total

1,091

Where does the opposition stand?

The opposition parties, who are in the alliance, have a total of 496 lawmakers in the national and provincial assemblies, which means it has 45% of the seats.

Below is a breakdown:

National Assembly

Political Party

Total seats

Pakistan Muslim League-N

83

Pakistan People’s Party

55

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F

14

Awami National Party

 

1

Balochistan National Party

4

Punjab Assembly

Political Party

Total

Pakistan Muslim League-N

166

Pakistan People’s Party

7

Sindh Assembly

Political Party

Total

Pakistan People’s Party

99

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly

Political Party

Total

Pakistan People’s Party

5

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F

15

Awami National Party

12

Pakistan Muslim League-N

7

Balochistan Assembly

Political Party

Total

Pakistan Muslim League-N

1

Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party

1

Balochistan National Party

10

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F

12

Awami National Party

4

If 45% of the seats are empty, do the assemblies stand dissolved?

The constitution does not address such a scenario.

Article 58 states that the President shall dissolve the National Assembly if so advised by the Prime Minister “and the National Assembly shall, unless sooner dissolved, stand dissolved at the expiration of forty-eight hours after the Prime Minister has so advised.”

The constitution further adds that the President may also dissolve the National Assembly in his discretion where, in his opinion, a vote of no-confidence having been passed against the Prime Minister and no other member of the National Assembly is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the members.

Or

If a “situation has arisen in which the Government of the Federation cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and an appeal to the electorate is necessary.”

More From Pakistan:

Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral

Lahore police take action after video of minor driving car goes viral
PM Imran Khan gets vaccinated for coronavirus

PM Imran Khan gets vaccinated for coronavirus
PPP eyes its Opposition leader in Senate: sources

PPP eyes its Opposition leader in Senate: sources
PDM chief Fazl says anti-govt movement is very much alive

PDM chief Fazl says anti-govt movement is very much alive
We get five-year mandates, so accountability should be done after every 5 years: PM

We get five-year mandates, so accountability should be done after every 5 years: PM
Watch: With stick in hand, PML-N's Capt Safdar runs after man who threw egg at him

Watch: With stick in hand, PML-N's Capt Safdar runs after man who threw egg at him
Complete text of COAS Gen Bajwa's speech at Islamabad Security Dialogue

Complete text of COAS Gen Bajwa's speech at Islamabad Security Dialogue
Sindh Assembly membership of Faryal Talpur, Malik Asad Sikander suspended over rising dog bite cases

Sindh Assembly membership of Faryal Talpur, Malik Asad Sikander suspended over rising dog bite cases
'Great people to fly with': PIA flight staffer wins social media for act of kindness

'Great people to fly with': PIA flight staffer wins social media for act of kindness
The Moscow Format: Can it bring peace to Afghanistan?

The Moscow Format: Can it bring peace to Afghanistan?
Unsettled disputes dragging South Asia back to poverty and under-development: Gen Bajwa

Unsettled disputes dragging South Asia back to poverty and under-development: Gen Bajwa
Voters blame PTI, PML-N for rigging in NA 75 Daska polls: surveys

Voters blame PTI, PML-N for rigging in NA 75 Daska polls: surveys

Latest

view all