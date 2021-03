Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has said it had introduced video and voice calling for its desktop users.



The instant messaging app, in a tweet, said: "More screen so you never miss a single thing. End-to-end encrypted voice and video calls are now available on our desktop app."

The app has reportedly been working on the implementation of calls on WhatsApp Web/Desktop — a connection with the phone is always needed — for the past two years or so.