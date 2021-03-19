Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature

A screenshot of the play back speed feature. Photo: Twitter/WABetainfo

  • WhatsApp may allow users to change playback speed by 1.0X, 1.5X and 2.0X.
  • The feature also has a new user interface.
  • WhatsApp is still working on the feature and is not ready for the public's use.

WhatsApp is reportedly working on three different playback speeds for the voice message feature, showed the beta programme submitted to Google Play Store by the Facebook-owned app.

"The user interface is very nice and WhatsApp will allow to change the playback speed simply tapping the speed label: 1.0X, 1.5X and 2.0X are the available options," shared WABetainfo that keeps a close eye on the app. 

The platform said that the new feature will also support lower playback speeds. But it added that it may not be released for the public as it makes "less sense".

The details of the feature were discovered when the Facebook owned app submitted a new update version 2.21.6.11.

However, WABetainfo said that the app was still working on the feature and is not ready for the public's use.

Read more: WhatsApp reportedly testing option to change voice messages' playback speed

As far as the release date is concerned, WABetainfo believes that feature "will be available for both iOS and Android beta builds in the next few weeks".

The confirmation of the playback speeds comes a week after it was reported that WhatsApp is testing an option to change the playback speed of voice messages.

