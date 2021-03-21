Prince William, Kate’s kids hear stories about ‘Granny Diana’ at bedtime daily

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children may have not gotten a chance to meet the late Princess Diana but their grandmother remains alive through their father’s memories.



After the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge honoured the late Princess of Wales on Mother’s Day by sharing notes written by their children to her, unearthed claims of William about Diana have been making rounds.

William had said in the 2017-released documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, that he tells his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte stories about his late mum so they know the icon that their “Granny Diana” was.

He said he wants his kids to “know who she was and that she existed”.

Moreover, the duke “constantly” talks to the kids about her at bedtime so they know “there are two grandmothers in their lives”.

“We’ve got more photos up around the house now of her and we talk about her a bit,” he said.