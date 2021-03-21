Will establish a fashion university in Lahore, says renowned designer Mehmood Bhatti

Mehmood Bhatti gestures during an interview. Photo: File

Globally renowned fashion designer Mehmood Bhatti revealed he will establish a fashion university in Lahore, speaking to The News on Saturday.

Describing overseas Pakistanis and the country's youth as its assets, Bhatti urged them to paint Pakistan's image in a positive light.

Speaking about the country's governance, Bhatti said Prime Minister Imran Khan couldn't introduce change in Pakistan on his own, rather, he needed a team to do that.

The designer, however, went on to say that Pakistan's future is bright. He said stealing fashion designs was a condemnable act, urging every Pakistani to play his/her role to ensure such practices were curbed.

Bhatti said he was the first person to start a fashion industry in Lahore and that he had also set up a fashion school in the city. Bhatti vowed to complete his project of establishing a fashion university in Lahore as well.

The renowned designer recounted his services for the fashion industry and mentioned that they had been recognised the world over. Speaking about his accolades, Bhatti said Pakistan had awarded him the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz besides whereas he had also received various awards given by at least 10 countries.

Bhatti said his organisation had offices in 80 countries of the world and wherever he goes, he is identified as a Pakistani, which is a matter of pride for the fashion icon.

The designer said his son and daughter were counted among the top models of the world, adding that even though his children’s mother was an American, his son and daughter consider themselves as Pakistanis and have played their role in making their country famous in the comity of nations.

The famous fashion designer said a lot has changed in Pakistan now, and the young generation of the country show admiration for new fashion designs. He said the hotel industry was improving in Pakistan which was a good omen for the country’s fashion industry as well as its economy.

Bhatti said lately he had been delivering lectures in Pakistan’s various universities and he was also carrying out philanthropic works in the country.

Recounting his services, the designer said he had built new rooms in the Fountain House with the help of his former wife, who is an American national.

Bhatti said he had sponsored the studies of various students of the Punjab University, and made financial arrangements for the mass wedding of 100 couples in Northern Areas, about three years back.

Bhatti shared details of his success, adding that he had established himself as one of the top fashion designers of the world but had started from scratch. The fashion designer said he acted as a scavenger when he first arrived in France.

The designer said he would never forget his past or his roots and the era when he used to be penniless.

PM Imran Khan a "thorough gentleman"

Bhatti lavished praise on Prime Minister Imran Khan, describing him as a thorough gentleman who had no lust for wealth. He said he knew Imran Khan for the last 40 years, and as prime minister of Pakistan, he was struggling to steer the country out of poverty.

However, he added, the prime minister needed an impressive team to make Pakistan stand tall in the world. He said he also knew former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif, and Benazir Bhutto, adding that the later first brought him back to Pakistan.

He said at least 200,000 Pakistanis were living in France, and it was not a good sign that Pakistan has not appointed an ambassador to that country for the last nine months.

Describing artists and singers as the true ambassadors for any country, Bhatti said Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan had presented Pakistan’s soft image across the world, and at least one road should be named after him in his city, Faisalabad.



