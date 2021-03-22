Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah

File photo of TikTok star Hareem Shah

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered the case in connection with the assassination attempt on TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday.

As per the details mentioned in the FIR, the TikTok celebrity was attacked by her friend Ayesha along with her accomplice Bahadur Sher.

A case has been registered in Golra Sharif Police Station at the request of Hareem Shah.

Earlier, the TikToker had dismissed news regarding an attack on her.

The actress, in a video message, had said that she was busy shooting a drama and was doing completely fine.

The TikTok star enjoys a massive following on TikTok and holds a controversial social media presence.

