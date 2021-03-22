Can't connect right now! retry
Case registered against attack on Hareem Shah

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

File photo of TikTok star Hareem Shah
  • Police have registered a case in connection with the assassination attempt on TikTok star Hareem Shah.
  • The TikTok celebrity was attacked by her friend Ayesha along with her accomplice Bahadur Sher.
  • Shah was tortured at the culprit's flat on March 18.

ISLAMABAD: Police have registered the case in connection with the assassination attempt on TikTok star Hareem Shah on Monday.

As per the details mentioned in the FIR, the TikTok celebrity was attacked by her friend Ayesha along with her accomplice Bahadur Sher.

Read more: TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites

Shah was tortured at the culprit's flat on March 18.

A case has been registered in Golra Sharif Police Station at the request of Hareem Shah.

Earlier, the TikToker had dismissed news regarding an attack on her.

The actress, in a video message, had said that she was busy shooting a drama and was doing completely fine.

The TikTok star enjoys a massive following on TikTok and holds a controversial social media presence. 

