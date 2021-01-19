TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose hypocrites

Hareem Shah says her cousin slapped Mufti Qavi and she made the video

KARACHI: TikTok star Hareem Shah says she will continue to expose people who are hypocrites disguise themselves as respectful people.



Shah spoke to Geo News a day after social media was abuzz over a viral video of a woman slapping Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed using his mobile phone when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

A day earlier, it had been reported that Shah was the woman in red in the video. But she told Geo News that it was her cousin who slapped the Mufti, while she made the video. She said Mufti Qawi should have been "sensible".

"When Mufti Qawi physically harassed me, he hit me with shoes," Shah said, adding that he used to talk to her from time to time.



Shah said Mufti Qawi had been invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi and that she had borne all his travel and accommodation expenses.

Mufti Qavi says he doesn't know why he was slapped

Talking to Samaa TV, Shah had said she was irked by inappropriate statements made by Mufti Qavi to her and her friend.

“I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rape in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, the Mufti told Geo News that he and Shah were invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi. “I was using my mobile phone in the hotel room when she [Shah] suddenly came into the room and slapped me. She then left.”

The cleric claimed he was unaware why Shah slapped him.