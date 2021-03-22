NCOC believes there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools: Shafqat Mehmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood. File photo

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood says all education and health ministers will meet Wednesday to discuss the closure of schools.

Says 50 million children are linked with the education sector

The health of students, teachers, and staff is of primary consideration, says Mehmood.

LAHORE: Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood has said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) believed that there's a high risk of coronavirus in schools.



The minister was speaking at a ceremony in Lahore Chambers of Commerce and Industry where he shared his opinion about the pandemic situation in the country and its effects on the education sector.

Mehmood said we do not close schools despite pressure from health authorities.

"NCOC believed that there's a high risk of COVIS-19 spread in schools. 50 million children are linked with education and if someone got infected, the disease would spread."



The minister said that we tried to keep schools open where things are better.

Regarding the March 24 meeting at the NCOC, Mehmood said we would implement the recommendations of the health and education ministers.

Earlier on Sunday, Shafqat Mehmood had said that an important meeting is scheduled to be held on Wednesday during which the decisions regarding the reopening or further closure of educational institutions would be taken.

Taking to his Twitter account, the minister reminded the masses that the third wave of the coronavirus is serious, therefore, it requires careful review.

"All education/health ministers will meet Wednesday, March 24, at the NCOC [National Command and Operation Centre] to take a decision regarding opening or further closure of educational institutions," the minister wrote.

"The health of students, teachers, [and staff is of] primary consideration."