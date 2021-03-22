Punjab govt may close wedding halls, ban sports activities for two weeks: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan says the Punjab govt is considering a limit on activities as people’s lives are more important than events.

Awan says the government will limit activities that will not affect the economy.

She said she was diagnosed with coronavirus so she understands the problems associated with it.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday that the Punjab government is considering placing a complete ban on wedding halls and sports activities in the province for two weeks.



“A proposal for a complete ban on wedding halls and sports for two weeks is under consideration,” Awan said on Geo Pakistan. She added that they were considering such a decision as people’s lives are more important than such events.

Read more: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid wants public to take third coronavirus wave seriously

The special assistant said that the government will limit activities that will not affect the economy. She added that she was diagnosed with coronavirus so she understands the problems associated with it.

The de facto information minister of Punjab said that the coronavirus was not a problem for one province, but all provinces. She added that no government can deal with the problem alone.

Punjab ramping up restrictions as coronavirus cases spike

Earlier this month, Punjab government decided to reimpose several restrictions in different districts of the province after coronavirus cases started to going up again in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had tweeted an update on the new restrictions, saying that COVID-19 cases, especially the UK variant, were spreading across the province.

"According to the advice of health experts, starting from Saturday night, we have decided to implement strict coronavirus SOPs in districts with over 5% positivity rate for the next 15 days," he had said.

Read more: Six Punjab cities allowed to keep markets open on Sunday in revised lockdown schedule

His tweet came as the Punjab health department issued a notification detailing the restrictions and situation across the province.

"The positivity rate in some cities is constantly rising and third wave is looming, which poses a serious and imminent threat to public health," the notification read.

The restrictions were placed under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020.



Here's what is allowed and what isn't: