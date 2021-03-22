PM Imran Khan’s latest picture from quarantine

Prime Minister Imran Khan in isolation. Photo: Twitter/Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill on Monday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is feeling “comfortable” after receiving all the prayers from the nation.

The SAPM had tweeted a picture of PM Imran from this morning, saying that the premier has been carrying on with his regular office work.

He also thanked people for their wishes and prayers for the PM’s early recovery.

PM, first lady feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'

The SAPM has been sharing updates about PM Imran Khan ever since he tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Gill had said that PM Imran and First Lady Bushra Bibi were feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".

Read more: Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pray for PM Imran Khan's recovery

In a tweet, the premier's aide thanked PM Imran Khan's fans and well-wishers for praying for his quick recovery.



"The prime minister and Bushra Bibi are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he told followers on the micro-blogging site.