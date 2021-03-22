Can't connect right now! retry
COVID-19: Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman pray for PM Imran Khan's recovery

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz. Photo: Files

  • Saudi leaders had sent separate cables to PM Imran about his health.
  • Saudi leaders wish PM Imran Khan "permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery".
  • PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which he was quarantined at home.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz on Sunday wished Prime Minister Imran Khan a speedy recovery after the latter tested positive for the coronavirus.

State-run Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported that the two leaders sent cables to PM Imran about his health.

"The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has sent a cable to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan, after his infection with the novel coronavirus," reported the SPA. A similar cable was sent by Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Read more: Foreign diplomats wish PM Imran Khan prompt, speedy recovery from COVID-19

The SPA stated that the Saudi King and the crown prince wished PM Imran Khan "permanent health and wellness, and a speedy recovery".

PM Imran had tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, following which he was quarantined at home.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Faisal Sultan announced the news on Twitter.

Read more: Politicos, journalists react to PM Imran Khan testing positive for coronavirus

Following the PM's test, First Lady Bushra Bibi also tested positive for COVID-19.

As per an update issued by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Sunday, the couple was feeling "comfortable with mild symptoms".

