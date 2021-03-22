Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali's mother passes away

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali took to Twitter on Monday to announce the unfortunate news that his mother had passed away.

"My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion, soon will inform details regarding janaza (funeral) but I have request [everyone] to follow sops for COVID when attending the janaza. Please make dua for her," tweeted.



As soon as Azhar announced the news, cricketers and fans of the former Pakistan captain took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Sarfaraz Ahmed prayer for the departed soul.

"Dear Azhar, my deepest, heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the loss of your dear mother. God rest her soul," tweeted Alan Wilkins.

"May Allah bless her soul Inna lillah wa enna ellahi Rajioon," wrote Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Mohammad Asghar.

Amir Yamin also prayed for the departed soul.



