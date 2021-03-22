Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Mar 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali's mother passes away

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 22, 2021

Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Pakistani cricketer Azhar Ali took to Twitter on Monday to announce the unfortunate news that his mother had passed away.

"My mother has passed away this afternoon inna lillah hi wa inna eliehi rajion, soon will inform details regarding janaza (funeral) but I have request [everyone] to follow sops for COVID when attending the janaza. Please make dua for her," tweeted.

As soon as Azhar announced the news, cricketers and fans of the former Pakistan captain took to Twitter to offer their condolences.

Sarfaraz Ahmed prayer for the departed soul.

"Dear Azhar, my deepest, heartfelt condolences to you and your family on the loss of your dear mother. God rest her soul," tweeted Alan Wilkins.

"May Allah bless her soul Inna lillah wa enna ellahi Rajioon," wrote Peshawar Zalmi cricketer Mohammad Asghar.

Amir Yamin also prayed for the departed soul.


More From Sports:

NWFC: Sialkot skipper Attiya Banu refuses to let defeat get to her

NWFC: Sialkot skipper Attiya Banu refuses to let defeat get to her
Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes new restrictions

Pakistan's South Africa tour to go ahead, says PCB after CAA imposes new restrictions
Pak vs SA: Cricketer who tested COVID-19 positive joining squad after tests return negative

Pak vs SA: Cricketer who tested COVID-19 positive joining squad after tests return negative
Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon

Hasan Ali misses his 'roti group', hopes to join the gang soon
IND VS ENG: Men in Blue clinch series with best T20 score against visitors

IND VS ENG: Men in Blue clinch series with best T20 score against visitors
England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record

England's Dawid Malan breaks Babar Azam's fastest 1,000 T20 runs record
Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus

Shahid Afridi wishes PM Imran Khan complete 'shifa' from coronavirus
After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness

After Babar Azam, Wasim Akram also gives his two cents on Sharjeel Khan's fitness
Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour

Pakistani cricketers make spiritual pit stop at Lahore mosque ahead of South Africa tour
Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement

Darren Sammy 'super grateful' to discover Pakistan after PSL 2021 postponement
PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team

PCB expecting assurance from ICC for Indian visas for Pakistan team
Pakistan football to make return as PFF confirms participation in SAFF Championship

Pakistan football to make return as PFF confirms participation in SAFF Championship

Latest

view all