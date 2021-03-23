Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

American singer Dua Lipa received a lot of messages of apology from her fans in Mexico, who said they love her and Mexico is not like this after the singer met an unpleasant incident outside Mexico.

The videos of the incident were uploaded on Twitter. In videos, a crowd is seen outside a building where the 25-year-old singer was present for her shoot. Next, Dua is seen coming out with a guard. However, when she approached her car, a woman rushed up to her and ran into her, making Lipa visibly startled. She hurried into her car. She seemed thoroughly shaken up.

After the videos emerged on social media, the singer's fans in Mexico, in their effort to rectify the wrongdoings, took to Dua Lipa’s Instagram account with messages of apology, displaying their love and fondness for the singer along with sincere regret.

Dua Lipa went to Mexico to shoot the cover of the new Yves Saint Laurent campaign. Knowing that she is present on-location for work, her fans rushed to the site in order to catch a glimpse of their idol.

Swarming her comments section on Instagram, her Mexican fans said, “SORRY FOR WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY. MEXICO IS NOT LIKE THAT.” A fan noted: "MÉXICO LOVES YOU."

Watch the incident that happened to Dua Lipa here:



