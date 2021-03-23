Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Anna Faris: Didn't do enough to eliminate 'competitiveness' in Chris Pratt relationship

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt share a son named Jack

Anna Faris is opening up about her breakup with Chris Pratt. In a conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow, the actress shed light on her previous two marriages. 

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris told Paltrow. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," Faris added. "And I hope I've grown from that."

Faris and Pratt announced they are getting divorced in a statement shared together after eight years of marriage. 

Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating," the statement said. "We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed."

The former partners share a son named Jack. 

