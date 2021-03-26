Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Kohat 4-year-old was 'killed', she did not 'drown': autopsy

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

The 4-year-old child who was found dead in Kohat. — Twitter

  • Autopsy report reveals minor girl was abused before she was murdered.
  • KP says police are nearing suspect.
  • The girl was found dead in a nullah after she went missing.

KOHAT: The autopsy report of a 4-year-old child who went missing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kohat division two days ago has revealed she was "brutally murdered" and did not drown.

The medical report further revealed the minor was sexually abused before being tortured to death.

The suspect involved in the alleged murder remains at large.

In this regard, Inspector-General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, while claiming to have come close to discovering the whereabouts of the suspect, said that the girl was seen with a burqa-clad woman on CCTV footage.

Related items

The police have taken DNA samples of 36 suspects in their investigation into the killing of the minor girl.

According to police, the girl went missing from the city's Khattak colony on Wednesday, March 24, and her body was found a day later from a nullah.

The police registered an FIR in the Mills area jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, MNA and chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Afridi reached Karak district and met the bereaved family.

— Additional input from APP

More From Pakistan:

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29
Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan

Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan
Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'
Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima

Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima
Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar

Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar
Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours

Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%
We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism

We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism
Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day
Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Latest

view all