Friday Mar 26 2021
Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Representational image of people offering prayers in a mosque. Photo: File

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday has announced a public holiday on the 15th of Shaban (March 29) on account of Shab-e-Barat.

According to a notification issued in this regard, all government and private educational institutions across the province will remain closed on March 29.

"In pursuance of the decision taken in the Steering Committee meeting on Education held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, all public and private educational institutions, falling under the administrative domain of the College Education Department, shall remain closed on March 29, 2021, on account of Shab-e-Barat," the notification read. 

Shab-e-Barat, or the night of forgiveness, is observed throughout Pakistan with a lot of reverence and humility.

While many people participate in special religious gatherings organised throughout the nation, others go to graveyards to say prayers at the graves of their loved ones. 

