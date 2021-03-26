Wasim Akram shares throwback pic of 1992 World Cup celebrations in Lahore

Photo showing Wasim Akram, Imran Khan, and other players of the 1992 World Cup Pakistan Cricket Squad. — IqbalMunir

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram on Friday took to his Instagram page and shared a memorable picture taken in Lahore after the Pakistani cricket squad returned home with the World Cup in 1992.

Captioned "WorldCup 92 celebrations in Lahore, unforgettable memories #Cricket #Pakistan," the picture shows Wasim Akram standing with the team followed by the then skipper Imran Khan in the middle, and Mushtaq Ahmed on the right.

Behind them, Rameez Raja and Saleem Malik could be seen as well.

The picture garnered more than 25,000 likes and 168 comments in which fans and followers thanked Wasim Akram for sharing the memorable picture and also expressed how they feel nostalgic about the "golden period of cricket" in Pakistan.



"Goosebumps what a team," one user wrote.

"Bright days of Pakistan cricket team," chimed in another user.