Coronavirus in India: Sachin Tendulkar tests positive with 'mild symptoms'

Sachin Tendulkar's file photo addressing the press conference. Photo: AFP

Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar says he has contracted coronavirus.



The cricket legend has quarantined himself at home after testing positive.



He also thanks all the health care professionals for their contributions in keeping the virus at bay.



Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday informed his fans that he has contracted coronavirus.



In a tweet, the celebrated batsman said that he was in the practice of getting himself tested regularly in order to keep the virus at bay. However, he tested positive on Saturday.

"I have tested positive for the virus with mild symptoms. All others at home have tested negative. I have quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors," Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.

"I want to thank all the health care professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country," he added, asking everyone to take care of themselves amid hovering virus fears.

According to Indian media, the country has over 62,000 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day jump October 16, taking the total coronavirus cases to over 11.9 million.



