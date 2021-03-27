Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Harry stuck in sprawling California mansion after taking tech job

Prince Harry he will initially be a home worker, operating from his plush US pad

Prince Harry is all set to mark the start of his new career being confined to his multi-million dollar abode in Montecito, California. 

The Duke of Sussex will begin his gig with a mental health firm BetterUp working from the comfort of his house. 

According to reports he will initially be a home worker, operating from his plush US pad.

As reported by Mirror, Harry's sprawling mansion is boasts a library, cinema and spa, as well as nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

Royal author Penny Junor told The Sun how the new working arrangement is not a hassle for Harry. 

"There will probably be space for him on the kitchen table. He won’t be tripping over Duplo bricks — I’m sure he can find a room to himself. I think it’ll be a lot easier for him than many others who struggle with working from home.”

According to BetterUp CEO Alexi Robichaux, Harry will be provided an office at its HQ in San Francisco but will join in person when restrictions are eased.

