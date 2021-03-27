Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Rising number of infants, teens contracting coronavirus seen in Punjab

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

  • 12,462 children have contracted coronavirus in Punjab.
  • In Lahore alone, 5,301 children have contracted COVID-19.
  • Lahore's COVID-19 positivity ratio has shot up to 18%.

As many as 12,462 children have contracted coronavirus in Punjab, the province's health department said, revealing that the infected include patients ranging from infants to children of 15 years.

In Lahore alone, 5,301 children have contracted coronavirus, with the provincial capital's COVID-19 positivity ratio reaching 18% in the last 24 hours.

Related items

The spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Care Department in Punjab said 16,473 COVID-19 tests were carried out in the province in the last 24 hours — and 2,330 people were found to be infected. The province's overall cases have exceeded 210,000, and the death toll has moved up to 6,188.

In Lahore, in the last 24 hours, 6,762 tests were carried out, and 1,233 people tested positive for the infection — raising the city's positivity ratio to 18%.

In a similar development, Islamabad on Friday had registered coronavirus infections in 49 children aged 1-10, the district health officer had said in a report.

The officer said in the last 24 hours, Islamabad had registered 548 coronavirus cases, bumping up the total infections to 53,684 — with a positivity ratio of 12.27%.

According to the report, 5,291 children in all, between the ages of 1-10, have contracted the virus in Islamabad.


More From Pakistan:

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan

Essential items see sharp rise in prices ahead of Ramadan
Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh's shrines closed to public again as coronavirus cases rise
Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously

Wear a mask or be thrown in jail: Lahore administration tells violators to take coronavirus seriously
PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal

PML-N candidate for Leader of the Opposition in the Senate was 'controversial': Bilawal
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam was used like a tissue paper by PDM: former JUI-F leader
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PPP, says it should follow Imran Khan if it wants to be 'selected'
Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30

Shab e Barat update: Sindh announces closure of schools, colleges on March 30
PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months

PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail after two months
Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case

Khawaja Asif approaches LHC to seek bail in NAB case
Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit

Pakistanis want to know why PM Imran Khan has not been invited to Biden's climate summit
HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

HEC chairman Dr Tariq Banuri removed

Latest

view all