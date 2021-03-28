Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan, UAE agree to ease travel between both countries

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE's counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. Photo Courtesy: Radio Pakistan
  • Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to facilitate the ease of travel between the two countries.
  • Qureshi conveys his heartfelt condolences from the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of the deputy ruler of Dubai.
  • Both officials also discuss ways to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to facilitate the ease of travel between the two countries, strengthen cooperation in diverse fields, and reinforce mutual support in multilateral organisations, Radio Pakistan reported on Sunday. 

During a telephonic conversation, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his UAE's counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations.

FM Qureshi conveyed his heartfelt condolences from the government and people of Pakistan on the sad demise of Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Finance Minister of the UAE, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum.

Offering prayers for the departed soul, the minister paid rich tribute to the life and services of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid, remembering him as a good friend of Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11

All on-campus activities in Islamabad's private schools banned till April 11
Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks

Lahore: Dozens of cases registered against people for not wearing masks
UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11

UHS Lahore extends closure of varsity to April 11
Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'

Pervez Elahi tells PM Imran Khan to 'arrange for vaccines, instead of making speeches'
Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP

Maryam's tone was regrettable, but we know how to respond to taunting remarks: PPP
PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave

PM Imran Khan appeals to people to avoid gatherings amid third coronavirus wave
FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike

FIA arrests 7 for alleged involvement in sugar price hike
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme loans: PM Imran Khan instructs banks to simplify process
PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon

PM Imran Khan recovering from COVID-19, may resume work soon
Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines

Pakistani-American physicians express concern over 'inflated' prices of COVID-19 vaccines
Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards

Coronavirus: NCOC announces complete ban on wedding functions from April 5 onwards
Four-year-old missing girl found dead in Faisalabad

Four-year-old missing girl found dead in Faisalabad

Latest

view all