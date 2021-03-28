Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 28 2021
Sania Mirza shares post-practice chilling photo with her 'spiderman' on Instagram

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: File

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday and shared an adorable picture in which she could be seen "chilling with her spiderman" after finishing her practice session.

And her cute spiderman turned out to be none other than her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

In the pic, Sania could be seen rocking a lavender-coloured shirt, while her son, Izhaan, wore a blue, spiderman-themed T-shirt.

Screengrab via Instagram Stories/mirzasaniar

Both the mommy and the son could be seen flashing a smile at the camera as Sania Mirza grabbed a candid selfie to show off her motherly love.

Sania Mirza not only posts pictures of herself and her family on the photo-and-video-sharing website, but she also shares motivational messages with her fans from time to time. 

Not too long ago, she reminded people to enjoy their lives, even with little things. 

"Wind in your hair ... The little pleasures of life," the tennis star wrote in a video story posted on Instagram.

Recently, due to her active presence on social media, the tennis ace has hit 7 million followers on Instagram. 

