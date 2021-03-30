Serena Williams says her marriage is not 'all bliss' without putting the work in

Serena Williams said marriage requires a number of compromises and sacrifices

Serena Williams came forth discussing her marital life with husband Alexis Ohanian.



The tennis star said marriage requires a number of compromises and sacrifices and is not blissful all the time, without putting the work in.

Addressing issues about her marriage during a Question and Answer session for Bumble, Williams said it is pretty blissful but both she and Ohanian need to work for it.

"Marriage is not bliss, but it can be if you work at it," she said. "I learned that love is an amazing feeling, and if you have an opportunity to feel it, then it's a special thing. That's been a lot of fun."

William also said what the most significant thing in a relationship is.

"A dealbreaker for me in a relationship is definitely loyalty," she said. "Well, not having it, that is."

According to PEOPLE, the tennis stalwart also opened up about heartbreak.

"Heartbreak is a part of life, whether it be a loved one, a boyfriend, or an animal," she added. "But time heals all wounds."







