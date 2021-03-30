Can't connect right now! retry
Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Former President Asif Ali Zardari taking the first dose of coronavirus vaccine. Photo Courtesy: Twiter/AseefaBhutto
  • Former President Asif Ali Zardari received the first inoculation of the coronavirus vaccine in Karachi.
  • Zardari's youngest daughter Asifa Bhutto Zardari tweeted confirming that her father had been vaccinated.
  • Get your loved ones vaccinated and pass on this message, Zardari advises.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Karachi on Monday.

Zardari's youngest daughter Asifa Bhutto confirmed that her father had been vaccinated.

Read more: President Alvi, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus in Islamabad

She said her father had been given the first dose of the vaccine. "Get your loved ones vaccinated and pass on this message," Asifa said.

The former president advises everyone above the age of 50 years and those with serious underlying health issues, to get the vaccine free of cost at the government’s vaccination centres across the country.

