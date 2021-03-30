Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021
Former President Asif Ali Zardari received the first jab of the coronavirus vaccine in Karachi on Monday.
Zardari's youngest daughter Asifa Bhutto confirmed that her father had been vaccinated.
She said her father had been given the first dose of the vaccine. "Get your loved ones vaccinated and pass on this message," Asifa said.
The former president advises everyone above the age of 50 years and those with serious underlying health issues, to get the vaccine free of cost at the government’s vaccination centres across the country.