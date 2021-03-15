President Alvi, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus in Islamabad

Twitter/The President of Pakistan/via Geo.tv

President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Alvi, get vaccinated against coronavirus at Tarlai vaccination centre.

Says "elites around the world broke the lines" to get vaccinated" but drugs being administered according to age in Pakistan.

Advises the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Alvi, on Monday got vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at a vaccination centre here in the federal capital's Tarlai area.



President Arif Alvi also spoke on the occasion, saying vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," he said, according to the President House's Twitter account.

"I registered at 1166 and got vaccinated when my turn came," he said, adding that the PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system" across Pakistan.

The president advised the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "Please continue wearing masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance in view of the third wave of the coronavirus," he stated.

He also lauded the PTI regime's efforts and strategies in light of the pandemic, saying the government's smart lockdown policy "reduced economic losses".