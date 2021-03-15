Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

President Alvi, wife get vaccinated against coronavirus in Islamabad

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Twitter/The President of Pakistan/via Geo.tv

  • President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Alvi, get vaccinated against coronavirus at Tarlai vaccination centre.
  • Says "elites around the world broke the lines" to get vaccinated" but drugs being administered according to age in Pakistan.
  • Advises the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's President Dr Arif Alvi and his wife, Samina Alvi, on Monday got vaccinated against COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at a vaccination centre here in the federal capital's Tarlai area.

President Arif Alvi also spoke on the occasion, saying vaccines were being administered according to age in Pakistan. "The elites around the world broke the lines and got themselves vaccinated," he said, according to the President House's Twitter account.

"I registered at 1166 and got vaccinated when my turn came," he said, adding that the PTI government had developed a "simpler and better vaccination system" across Pakistan.

The president advised the nation to continue ahead with caution despite receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. "Please continue wearing masks, wash your hands, and keep your distance in view of the third wave of the coronavirus," he stated.

He also lauded the PTI regime's efforts and strategies in light of the pandemic, saying the government's smart lockdown policy "reduced economic losses". 

More From Pakistan:

Karachi: 6 injured as blast takes place near Rangers vehicle in Orangi

Karachi: 6 injured as blast takes place near Rangers vehicle in Orangi
Maryam Nawaz says NAB commanded to arrest political opponents

Maryam Nawaz says NAB commanded to arrest political opponents
Karachi University suspends BCom exams as coronavirus cases rise

Karachi University suspends BCom exams as coronavirus cases rise
Bored students are now petitioning 'Shafqat jaani' to cancel the CIE exams

Bored students are now petitioning 'Shafqat jaani' to cancel the CIE exams
Will Sindh close schools following Punjab amid virus fears?

Will Sindh close schools following Punjab amid virus fears?
Govt demands resignation from chief election commissioner, wants ECP reconstituted

Govt demands resignation from chief election commissioner, wants ECP reconstituted
Pakistan to establish centres in major cities for mass coronavirus vaccination drive

Pakistan to establish centres in major cities for mass coronavirus vaccination drive
Punjab govt orders schools to wrap up exams by Friday, warns violators

Punjab govt orders schools to wrap up exams by Friday, warns violators
Eggs, ink thrown at Shahbaz Gill on visit to Lahore High Court

Eggs, ink thrown at Shahbaz Gill on visit to Lahore High Court
PML-N's Maryam Nawaz questions who gave NAB right to check witness statements

PML-N's Maryam Nawaz questions who gave NAB right to check witness statements
Sindh re-introduces COVID-19 restrictions — markets to close early, 50% work-from-home implemented

Sindh re-introduces COVID-19 restrictions — markets to close early, 50% work-from-home implemented
Religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives attempt on life in Jhelum

Religious scholar Muhammad Ali Mirza survives attempt on life in Jhelum

Latest

view all