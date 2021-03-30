Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

'It's the new normal, biwi': Wasim Akram responds to Shaniera on throwback pic

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Former Pakistan fast bowler Wasim Akram with Gautam Bhimani. Photo: Gautam Bhimani Twitter

Former Pakistan captain and left-arm fast bowler Wasim Akram responded on Tuesday to his wife's tweet about a throwback picture from 1897.

In the picture, a shirtless Wasim Akram can be seen standing beside Indian cricket presenter Gautam Bhimani.

Shaniera, however, was a bit taken aback with her husband sporting an 'underwear'.

"Opened Twitter today and the first thing I saw was a pic of my husband in his underwear!? Is that normal?" she tweeted.

Pat came the response from her husband, who said it is "a new normal".

"It’s a new normal biwi and for your kind information they are shorts. They were it then," he said.

Cricket fans in India and Pakistan fondly recalled the good times when both countries were on better terms and as a result, got to see bilateral series frequently played between the two nations.

Shared by an Indian presenter, the picture features a shirtless Wasim standing beside Bhimani, with the tweet suggesting the Pakistani players had earlier played Holi with the Indian team.

Pakistan toured India in 1987 to play five Test matches and six One Day Internationals.

The Men In Green had won the Test series 1-0 after they were victorious by 16 runs in the final match of the series, the previous four games having been drawn.


