Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Prince Harry drops royal title, likes to be called ‘Harry’ as he starts first job

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly dropped his royal title and asked his co-workers not to call him ‘Prince’ after he stared a new job recently.

According to a report by the Daily Star, Prince Harry, who recently disclosed that he has got a job as a chief impact officer at a start-up tech firm that focuses on employees coaching and mental health services, has dropped his royal title at the work place.

The report quoted the CEO of the firm as saying that Prince Harry has decided to drop royal title in the work place and he likes to be called Harry.

Prince Harry’s salary and working hours are also kept a secret, according to the report.

Harry will become the first chief impact officer at San Francisco-based start-up that provides employee coaching and mental health assistance, the company said last week.

The move came about a month after Meghan Markle and Harry made a final split and said they would not return as working members of the royal family.

