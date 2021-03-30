Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle's texts suggest they became close

While Meghan Markle claimed in her interview with Oprah Winfrey that her relationship with Kate Middleton was far from okay, a source has claimed that the two were on very good terms throughout their time together.



The Duchess of Sussex had spoken about her row with the Duchess of Cambridge, which she claimed was falsely reported, saying that the latter made her cry after an argument over flower-girl dresses during Meghan’s wedding.

“I’m not sharing that piece about Kate in any way to be disparaging to her. I think it’s really important for people to understand the truth," she said.

She added that she hoped Kate "would have wanted that corrected" as well while emphasising that she is a "good person" and had apologised to her.

However as Oprah pressed her about the many friendly photographs of the two women at royal engagements, Meghan said: "My experience of the past four years is nothing like what it looks like."

However Carolyn Durand told Hello! Magazine that Kate has been a source of support and had developed a friendship over the years.

"Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship," the source said.

"Their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding.

"They talk and text regularly, they have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family."

Another source also told People: "There is a sense of their relationship strengthening.

"They’re each a little more relaxed. They have more in common now."