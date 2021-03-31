Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as first Muslim federal judge in US history

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

If confirmed, Zahid Quraishi will become the first Muslim to serve as a federal district judge. Photo: Office of the NJ Attorney-General/ Twitter
  • President Joe Biden nominates first Muslim federal judge in the country's history to a US district court.
  • Pakistani-American Zahid Quraishi hails from New Jersey and has been a magistrate for three years
  • "This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," says White House.

US President Joe Biden has nominated Pakistani-American Zahid Quraishi as a federal judge. This is the first time in US history that a Muslim American has been nominated for the position.

Quraishi hails from New Jersey and has been a magistrate for three years.

If confirmed, Quraishi will be the first Muslim American to serve as a federal district judge.

President Biden nominated judge Quraishi to be a federal judge on the US District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Read more: Joe Biden nominates Pakistani-American as deputy head of US govt agency for small businesses

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Senator Corey Booker and Senator Bob Menendez praised the US President's move.

The American-Pakistani Public Affairs Committee thanked President Biden for the initiative.

"This trailblazing slate of nominees draws from the very best and brightest minds of the American legal profession," the White House said in a statement Tuesday about a list that also included 10 other nominees.

"Each is deeply qualified and prepared to deliver justice faithfully under our Constitution and impartially to the American people — and together they represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong."

Read more: George Bush paints portrait of a Pakistani-American

Quraishi was appointed in 2019 to be a magistrate judge in the District of New Jersey by the judges he now seeks to join on the bench. He is of Pakistani descent and got his law degree from Rutgers Law School, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor.

An army veteran, Quraishi was a military prosecutor with the JAG Corps and did deployments in Iraq in 2004 and 2006, according to his Rutgers bio page.

He later worked with the Department of Homeland Security then served as a federal prosecutor in the District of New Jersey.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan receives first shipment of 60,000 single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccines

Pakistan receives first shipment of 60,000 single-dose CanSino coronavirus vaccines
CM Murad stresses on complete lockdown to control third COVID-19 wave

CM Murad stresses on complete lockdown to control third COVID-19 wave
US concerned over increasing societal violence based on religion in India

US concerned over increasing societal violence based on religion in India
Pakistan weather update: PMD issues countrywide heatwave alert

Pakistan weather update: PMD issues countrywide heatwave alert
FM Qureshi notes positive development in Indian attitude towards Pakistan

FM Qureshi notes positive development in Indian attitude towards Pakistan
PM Imran Khan approves 'historic' development package for Gilgit-Baltistan

PM Imran Khan approves 'historic' development package for Gilgit-Baltistan
Mail negotiated to stay Shahbaz defamation case trial

Mail negotiated to stay Shahbaz defamation case trial
Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources
On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career
Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter

Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter
Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Latest

view all