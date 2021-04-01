Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah addresses an event in Karachi, Pakistan, April 1, 2021. Geo News/Screengrab via Geo.tv

KARACHI: The government of Sindh would have to take action by itself if Pakistan's nerve centre to monitor the coronavirus situation failed to heed its suggestion to close inter-provincial transport to curb rising COVID-19 cases, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said Thursday.

Addressing an event here in the port city, CM Shah questioned the PTI-led federal government's decision to impose a coronavirus lockdown earlier when it was the one that criticised the move when Sindh went ahead with the plan.

"[If] the decision of the Sindh government to impose a lockdown was bad, why did the federal government implement it," he asked.

"The decisions we made in the beginning helped us stay safe from the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

The Sindh chief minister underlined that the PPP-led provincial government had recommended shutting down inter-provincial transport for some time.

More to follow…