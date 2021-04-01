Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

No problem in reuniting with JUI-F if Fazlur Rehman agrees: Sherani

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Maulana Fazlur Rehman (L) and Maulana Sherani (R). Photo: File

  • Politics was not discussed, says Maulana Sherani after meeting with Fazlur Rehman.
  • If Fazl agrees to our suggestions, we will ourselves go to him, he says. 
  • Fazl had expelled Maulana Sherani, Maulana Gul Naseeb and others last year for issuing statements against the party. 

QUETTA: Former Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Mohammad Khan Sherani on Thursday hinted at the possibility of joining the party again. 

The JUI-F had expelled Maulana Sherani, Hafiz Hussain Ahmed, Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan, and Maulana Shuja-ul-Mulk last year after Sherani had issued strongly worded statements against party chief Fazlur Rehman, calling him "selected" and saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement  (PDM) alliance of the Opposition will never be able to oust Prime Minister Imran Khan's government. 

Sherani's hint at the possibility he will rejoin the party came as he spoke to the media alongside Maulana Gul Naseeb after meeting Fazl, who has stepped back from political engagements after contracting a fever. 

Related items

"We did not discuss anything related to politics in our meeting with Maulana Fazlur Rehman," Sherani said, adding that they had met the PDM chief only to inquire about his health.  

He said if the JUI-F chief "agrees" then he and other dissidents who were expelled from the party "have no problem in reuniting" with the JUI-F.

"We have provided some suggestions to Maulana Fazlur Rehman," he said. "If he agrees [to them] we will ourselves go to him," added Sherani. 

He said if the party's leadership showed confidence in those who were expelled, the differences that had arisen could be eliminated. 

"We are playing our role in making the party active in Balochistan," he said. 

'Maulana Fazlur Rehman is selected'

The rift between Sherani and Fazl widened when the former said the PDM has been set up for "personal gains," and had referred to Maulana Fazlur Rehman as "selected."

"I had predicted it a long time ago that Imran Khan's government will complete its five-year term," Sherani said a few months earlier. "He will stay in power for the next five years too."

Taking a jibe at Fazl, Sherani said the JUI-F was himself "selected," therefore, he had no right to say that Prime Minister Imran Khan was "selected" to become the premier, instead of being elected.

He said the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam is not an "inherited party" or someone's "personal property," adding that those who believe that are delusional.

"I will set up JUI's offices across Balochistan in consultation with my colleagues," Sherani had declared at the time.


More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK

Pakistan reiterates position on relations with India, demands pre-August 5 status of IOJK
Pakistan rules out normalisation with India until revocation of August 5 move

Pakistan rules out normalisation with India until revocation of August 5 move
Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate

Tourists can now enter Gilgit-Baltistan by showing a valid coronavirus negative certificate
Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'

Pakistan lifts TikTok ban, warns against 'vulgar and objectionable content'
Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award

Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award
Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah
Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe
National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers

National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers
Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources
Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency

Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency
Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Latest

view all