Friday prayer sermons to promote use of coronavirus vaccine, says Pakistan Ulema Council

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Muslims gather as they attend Friday prayer amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), along a road in Peshawar, Pakistan March 20, 2020. — Reuters/File

  • Tahir Ashrafi says the third coronavirus wave is dangerous.
  • He urges people to follow coronavirus SOPs given the situation.
  • Pakistan reported has reported 4,974 in the last 24 hours.

In the Friday prayers sermons, preachers have been asked to promote the use of coronavirus vaccine, the Pakistan Ulema Council said Thursday, as the country battles the third wave of the pandemic.

"During the Friday prayers, the use of coronavirus vaccine and implementation of coronavirus SOPs will be promoted," the PUC said in a joint statement issued by several scholars.

Special Aide to the Prime Minister on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, in a joint statement along with several other scholars, said ulema would appeal to people to administer the coronavirus vaccine and follow safety measures.

"The third wave of coronavirus is dangerous, and Islamic principles [during such a situation] have advised following safety measures," Ashrafi said.

Separately, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, in a tweet, said the entire region is experiencing a spike in coronavirus cases.

The federal minister advised the people to play their part as responsible citizens and follow the SOPs in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

"Wear a mask, avoid crowded places, wash hands or sanitise often, reduce travel to only essential work," the federal minister, who also heads the National Command and Operations Centre said.

In the last 24 hours, Pakistan reported the highest single-day cases — 4,974 — since June 30, according to the latest government data.

The country also reported 98 more deaths, taking the nationwide death tally to 14,530 as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies.

The positivity rate of coronavirus cases stands at 9.92% with total cases at 672,931.

Health experts have expressed their concerns over the third wave of coronavirus which is expected to be more lethal and contagious than the previous ones.

