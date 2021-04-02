Can't connect right now! retry
Armed man shouting terrorist slogans at Holy Kaaba arrested by Saudi police

File photo of the Holy Kaaba
  • Police nab armed man from the first floor of Makkah's Grand Mosque for brandishing weapons and shouting terrorist slogans.
  • The suspect was arrested after Asr prayers on Thursday.
  • The man was heard shouting expressions supporting terrorist groups and organisations.

RIYADH: Saudi police on Thursday nabbed an armed man from the first floor of Makkah's Grand Mosque (the Holy Kaaba) for brandishing weapons and shouting terrorist slogans.

According to a news report published in Arab News, the man was arrested shortly after Asr prayers from the first floor of the Holy Kaaba.

The man was reportedly heard shouting expressions supporting terrorist groups and organisations.

Security forces arrested the accused and handed him over to Saudi police.

