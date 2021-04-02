Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above 65 to begin from April 3

A senior citizen gets vaccinated for the coronavirus. Photo: File

Senior citizens will have to bring their CNIC to get themselves registered for the vaccine on the spot.

Designated vaccination centres will provide the coronavirus jab to the senior citizens.

NCOC takes stock of reported surge in COVID-19 positivity surge among children.



The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced Friday that senior citizens aged 65 years or above will be able to avail a walk-in vaccination facility from April 3 onwards.

Senior citizens will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine jab at designated vaccination centres across the country, said a tweet by the NCOC.

"Senior citizen above 65 years can now walk in to any designated vaccination centre with their CNIC to get on-spot registration and vaccination, with effect from 3rd April 21," read the NCOC's tweet.

The NCOC also said it has taken stock of the reported surge of coronavirus positivity cases among children.

"There is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics," it said. "During all three waves, infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of total cases."

Pakistan reports over 5,000 cases of coronavirus in single day

Meanwhile, as the third wave of coronavirus intensifies in Pakistan, the country has reported over 5,000 new coronavirus infections today, according to government data on COVID-19.

Today is the first time in nine months that Pakistan has reported more than 5,000 cases in a single day. On June 20, the country had detected 6,604 infections.

With total coronavirus cases at 678,165, the positivity rate jumped to 10.43 % today.

The country also reported 83 new deaths, taking the death tally to 14,613.

The number of active cases stands at 56,347 whereas about 607,205 people have recovered from the virus so far.

To curb the spread of the virus, NCOC has announced a complete ban on holding wedding functions — both indoor and outdoor — starting April 5, in areas that have a three-day rolling average of an 8% positivity ratio.

The NCOC had said that the government is also considering the prospects of more restrictions on inter-provincial travelling.