Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh urges govt to ban inter-provincial transport for 2 weeks

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah chairs a meeting of the provincial govt. Photo: File

  • CM Sindh clarifies he is not in favour of a lockdown.
  • COVID-19 positivity ratio recorded in Karachi at 4.63%.
  • CM Sindh wants ban on inter-provincial transport so that the spread of the virus via travelling of people to and from Sindh can be prevented.

KARACHI: The Sindh taskforce on coronavirus will approach the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to ban inter-provincial transport for two weeks.

A meeting, attended by senior provincial ministers at the Chief Minister House on Friday, was held under the chief minister's chair. 

Related items

The meeting was told that from March 26 to April 1, 2021 a positivity ratio of 4.63% has been recorded in Karachi, whereas it was found to be 5% in Hyderabad and 1.5 % in other areas of Sindh. 

A World Health Organisation (WHO) representative informed participants of the meeting that the UK strain of the coronavirus is growing at an alarming rate. 

"The provincial task force decided to approach the federal government to impose a ban on inter-provincial transport so that travelling of people to and from Sindh could be stopped to contain the virus," read a statement from the task force. 

I am not in favour of a lockdown: Sindh CM

The chief minister clarified he was not in favour of a lockdown but instead, wanted to ban inter-provincial transport so that people could not move from one province to the other. 

“This is the only way to contain the UK origin virus,” he said, adding that “the activity at the seaport and transport of goods would operate as usual”.

The meeting decided to collect the data of the people who have come from the UK to Karachi during the last few months for necessary tests and vaccinations. The home department was assigned the task to collect data from airports.

The meeting also recommended the provincial government shut down schools for the next 15 days. For this, the chief minister directed Minister for Education Saeed Ghani to discuss the matter with all the stakeholders, including private schools management before taking a final decision. 

“I am leaving it up to the education minister to decide in which areas/districts/cities schools should be closed,” he said.

The taskforce also urged the government to allow and facilitate private hospitals to procure COVID-19 vaccines so pressure on the public sector hospitals can be reduced.

Coronavirus: Intercity transport in Sindh to operate at 50% capacity

Earlier today, the provincial government had banned intercity transport across Sindh in light of the surge in coronavirus cases. 

Passenger vehicles operating from one city to another in Sindh will operate at only 50% of its capacity, said a notification from the Transport and Mass Transit Department had said.

The decision, announced by the Sindh government, is in force with immediate effect and is binding on all passenger vehicles being used for intercity transport in the province.

"The coronavirus SOPs issued by the Sindh government will be strictly adhered to," said Transport Secretary Shariq Ahmad.

The provincial government further said all coronavirus SOPs will be strictly enforced and those who violate them will be punished.

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online

WATCH: Karachi robbers steal phones worth Rs400,000 after man posts ad online
Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital

Over a dozen people lose eyesight allegedly after undergoing surgery at Multan hospital
600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital

600 coronavirus vaccine doses reportedly go missing from Lahore's Jinnah Hospital
PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India

PM Imran Khan says no to resuming trade with India
Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab

Bilawal calls upon ECP to ensure fair elections are held everywhere, not just Punjab
Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan

Here's a list of coronavirus vaccination centres across Pakistan
Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices

Days before Ramadan, Utility Stores hike ghee and oil prices
Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan

Gwadar granted status of capital of South Balochistan
Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine

Sindh govt writes to CanSinoBIO to book 10mn doses of coronavirus vaccine
Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above 65 to begin from April 3

Walk-in vaccination for Pakistanis above 65 to begin from April 3
Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries

Coronavirus: UK adds Pakistan to its 'red list' of travel ban countries
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan on April 6

Russian FM Sergey Lavrov to visit Pakistan on April 6

Latest

view all