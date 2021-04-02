Pak vs SA: Skipper Babar Azam's century sets up win for Green Shirts in thrilling ODI contest

Pakistan´s captain Babar Azam (C) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the first one-day international (ODI) cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 2, 2021. — AFP

CENTURION: A century by Babar Azam set up a three-wicket, last-ball win for Pakistan in the first one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Friday.

The Pakistan captain hit a stroke-filled 103 off 104 balls but his dismissal started a collapse in which fast bowler Anrich Nortje took four wickets in four overs.

Rassie van der Dussen hit 123 not out, his maiden international century.

But South Africa's total of 273 for six did not seem enough as Babar and Imam-ul-Haq (70) put on 177 for Pakistan's second wicket, taking them to within 88 runs of victory with 18.2 overs left before Babar was caught behind off Nortje.

Four wickets fell for 17 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Shadab Khan steadied the innings in a partnership of 53 but both were dismissed in the closing overs before Faheem Ashraf hit the winning run off the final ball.

Brief scores

South Africa 273-6 in 50 overs (H. van der Dussen 123 not out, D. Miller 50) v Pakistan 274-7 in 50 overs (Babar Azam 103,Imam-ul-Haq 70, Mohammad Rizwan 40; A. Nortje 4-51)

Result: Pakistan won by three wickets

Series: Pakistan lead the three-match series 1-0

Toss: Pakistan