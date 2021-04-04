Scarlett Johansson’s husband Colin Jost crashes her appearance on Drag Race

The latest episode of RuPaul's Drag Race was special as American actress Scarlett Johansson surprised the five remaining contestants on the reality competition series on Friday, April 2.



The Drag Race of the 13th season has currently five contestants -- Symone, Gottmik, Rosé, Kandy Muse and Olivia Lux. In Friday's episode, Scarlett Johansson gave them some tips before their acting challenge: “Henny, I Shrunk the Drag Queens.”

The 36-year-old Black Widow actress interacted virtually with the queens on a video call in the Werk Room as she offered them her best acting advice for a challenge inspired by the 1989 movie Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.

The Black Widow actress said, "The future of cinema rests on your very tiny, tiny, tiny shoulders."

"Acting is all about making a situation that is unreal feel very real," the Marvel star told the participants.

"So, I'd say the most important thing is that you have a lot of conviction, whether you're fighting Thanos or a giant, spiky heel, you know what I mean? That comes from believing in yourself. If you don't believe in your own self, then no one in the audience is going to believe you."

Later, Gottmik asked her how to "stand out" from the crowd with minimal dialogue. Scarlett Johansson said, "Remember there are no small parts, there are only small queens."

Drawing close to the end, she asked if the queens had any other questions for her. Before any participant could say a word, her husband SNL star Colin Jost entered the view of her screen and said, "I have one guest question. The movie, will it be called Size Queens?'"

Rosé responded funnily, "Hopefully...because you're looking at a room full of size queens."

Watch Scarlett Johansson interact with contestants of the RuPaul's Drag Race here:



