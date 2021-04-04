PM Imran Khan to interact with people today via telephone calls

PM Imran Khan speaking to people via telephone calls. Photo: PMO Twitter account.

PM Imran Khan to interact with people via telephone from 11:30 am-1pm

PM to answer questions from people live

People can interact with the prime minister by calling him at 051-9224900

Prime Minister Imran Khan will interact with the people today (Sunday) via telephone calls, like he had done a few months ago.

Sources confirmed the prime minister rejected advice from his aides and ministers, who suggested he answer questions from people in a recorded telecast. The prime minister, instead, insisted on answering the questions during a live transmission.

A tweet from information minister Shibli Faraz confirmed the development.



"The prime minister will interact with people via telephone calls tomorrow ( Sunday April 4) live telecast from 11:30 am-1pm," he had tweeted on Saturday.





Previously, Senator Faisal Javed had announced that the prime minister will directly be responding to queries from people.

Anyone wishing to ask the prime minister a question may put in a call at 051-9224900.

The senator had said the premier's conversation with people would be broadcast live on television, radio and digital media.



The last time the prime minister took calls from people was during a telethon for Naya Pakistan Housing scheme on March 28.

Prior to that, in January, a similar announcement was made, encouraging people to put in their calls and speak to the prime minister directly about the issues that they wish for the government to address.

During his first speech after his victory to become the prime minister, PM Imran Khan had also promised he will be "answerable" before the people twice every month in a "Question Hour" in the National Assembly.

His interactions over the course of the last year with people via video messages on social media or televised addresses have largely focused on the coronavirus pandemic, urging people to realise the importance of exercising caution and wearing masks so Pakistan can successfully reduce the spread of the virus.