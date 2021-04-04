PM Imran Khan wishes 'Happy Easter' to Christian community

Pakistani Christian devotees hold candles during an Easter vigil mass at the sacred heart church in Lahore.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have also extended warm felicitations.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday wished "Happy Easter" to the Christian community celebrating Easter in Pakistan.

In a tweet, the premier said: "Wishing all our Christian citizens a happy Easter."

Like the rest of the world, the Christian community in Pakistan is also celebrating Easter today.

On the occasion, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri have also extended warm felicitations to the Christian Members of the Parliament and the Christian community.

In their felicitation message, the Speaker said that Jesus Christ (A.S.) was ordained by Almighty Allah to preach love, peace, tolerance, and brotherhood.

He reiterated that the rights and privileges enjoyed by all minorities in Pakistan will be fully safeguarded by the government according to the Constitution and guiding principles of Quaid-e-Azam.

In his message, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri said that Islam gives equal rights to the minorities, and our Constitution grants minorities equal participation in all walks of life.

He urged the Christian community to put in all their energies in the progress and prosperity of the country.