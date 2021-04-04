Schools closure: Sindh suspends on-campus classes till grade 8 from April 6

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani addresses a press conference. Photo: Geo News screengrab

Sindh suspends physical classes till eighth grade in all schools

Suspension will be in place for 15 days from April 6

Online classes, homework and other sources will be used to ensure students' education remains on track

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department has decided to suspend physical classes till grade 8 of all schools in the province from April 6.

The classes will remain suspended for 15 days, said Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani in a tweet.

He said children's education will continue through online classes, homework and other means during this period.

Earlier, Geo News had reported that the provincial government was considering to close schools till class 8 as coronavirus cases continue to increase in the country and Sindh.

Sources say a proposal was given to announce a closure of schools till class eight in a meeting of the steering committee of the Sindh Education Department, which was held under Ghani's chair.



During the meeting, two proposals regarding closure of schools in the province came up.

Last month, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho had suggested to the NCOC that schools should be only be closed if at least three people — students or teachers — test positive for coronavirus.



The health minister had also suggested it would be better to postpone the examinations for two weeks — and a single exam should be conducted with strict adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).