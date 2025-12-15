Climate change minister highlights fragmentation of global order at UNAOC forum

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik addresses 11th UNAOC Global Forum in Riyadh on December 15, 2025. — Screengrab

Malik warns bilateralism giving way to unilateral actions.

Committed to women, minority, children, environment rights: Malik.

Minister draws attention to the dire situation in Palestine and IIOJK.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik has warned of a fragmenting global order and the erosion of multilateralism, calling for universal application of justice and rights, as he addressed world leaders at the 11th UNAOC Global Forum in Riyadh.

The forum, held under the theme “UNAOC: Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity", marked the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations (INAOC) and brought together global leaders, policymakers, and civil society representatives.

In his address, Musadik Malik reflected on the evolving global order, noting that while the world once envisioned itself as a single global village, contemporary realities point toward increasing fragmentation.

He highlighted the weakening of multilateralism, the rise of conflict and war-torn regions, growing trade and tariff disputes, and declining global funding for environmental and development priorities. He cautioned that bilateralism is increasingly giving way to unilateral actions, with serious consequences for global peace and justice.

The federal minister emphasised that principles of justice and rights must be applied universally.

"I am firmly committed to women’s rights, minority rights, environmental rights, and children’s rights" calling them fundamental and non-negotiable.

In this context, Malik raised critical questions about the selective application of these principles, drawing attention to the dire situation in Palestine and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He stressed that the rights of Palestinians and Kashmiris must be recognised and protected in line with international norms.

Malik also underscored the importance of water rights, highlighting the responsibilities of upper riparian states toward lower riparian countries. He emphasised that equitable and just sharing of water resources is essential for regional stability, sustainable development, and human security.

Concluding his remarks, Malik noted that the 20th anniversary of the United Nations Alliance of Civilisations serves as a timely reminder of the need to recommit to dialogue, peace, harmony, and mutual respect.