Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry

Sunday Apr 04 2021
Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for being an ‘ill suited’ member of the royal family and well as the “wrong sort of American" for Prince Harry.

Biographer and well-connected socialite Lady Colin Campbell recently posted a lengthy YouTube video discussing Meghan Markle’s lack luster charm as a member of the royal family and dubbed her a “vociferous misfit."

She explained how the “concerned member of the family” only “objected on the grounds of character … cultural differences” and not due to the color of Meghan Markle's skin.

The biggest off-putting point allegedly was that Meghan was the “the wrong sort of American” since she looked more like a “cool Californian babe” who believed “all of problems in life can be solved with a trip to the beach and avocado.”

