Plain-clothes cop beats up labourer for allegedly not giving way on Dadu road

DADU: A plain-clothes policeman beat up a labourer travelling on a camel cart for allegedly not giving way in the city's Kachehri Road area, according to a video of the incident that surfaced over the weekend.

According to the video, Qasbo police station house officer (SHO) Akbar Panhwar — the plainclothes cop — was travelling in a private car with his bodyguards when the incident occurred.



It appears from the video that as Panhwar's car came across the camel cart, which allegedly didn't give him way to pass by, the cop and his guards started torturing the labourer.



