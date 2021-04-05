Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed. Photo: File

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed expresses the belief that the Oppostion is not a threat to PTI government.
  • Says Pakistan Democratic Movement is no more.
  • Seeing opposition parties issuing show-cause notices to each other for the first time, says interior minister.

ISLAMABAD: Opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is no more, says Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed.

Rasheed was speaking to the media Sunday. He spoke about PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PTI's Jahangir Tareen, relations between Pakistan and India, matters related to the sugar scandal in Pakistan and money laundering and the Opposition.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will benefit from differences between the PPP and PML-N, Rasheed said, adding that for the first time in his life he is seeing that opposition parties are issuing show-cause notices to each other.

He reiterated that the Opposition is not a threat to the PTI government.

Read more: Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

On Maryam, Rasheed said no application regarding the removal of her name from the Exit Control List had been received yet. He said that it is out of the question that the government will allow Maryam to go abroad.

Tareen had not contacted him, the interior minister said.

On relations between Pakistan and India, the interior minister opined that negotiations with India can not take place unless there are any developments on the Kashmir issue. 

He said the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan is a welcome step.

