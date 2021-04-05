Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Pak vs SA: South Africa fined for maintaining slow over rate in first ODI

Monday Apr 05, 2021

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma walks on the field during the first ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at SuperSport Park in Centurion on April 2, 2021. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: The match referee of the first ODI between Pakistan and South Africa slapped a 20% fine on the home team for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Andrew Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after South Africa were found one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

As per the Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction.

