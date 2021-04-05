Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

The University of Punjab. — PU/File

  • PU issues schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.
  • Last date for receipt of online admission forms is April 30, 2021, with a single fee.
  • The forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021.

Punjab University Monday issued the revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees for the MA, MSc Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

"The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19)," it said.

"The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is April 30, 2021, with a single fee while the forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021," it added.

Related items


More From Pakistan:

PM Imran Khan returns to work after recovering from coronavirus

PM Imran Khan returns to work after recovering from coronavirus
Pakistan may give third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to elderly later on: Dr Faisal Sultan

Pakistan may give third dose of Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine to elderly later on: Dr Faisal Sultan
Five parties demand allotment of separate Opposition benches as Senate meets for first session

Five parties demand allotment of separate Opposition benches as Senate meets for first session
Lockdown 'paying dividends' as Lahore's positivity ratio starts to decline: Dr Yasmin Rashid

Lockdown 'paying dividends' as Lahore's positivity ratio starts to decline: Dr Yasmin Rashid
Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment

Head of NCOC, Asad Umar refuses preferential treatment
PM Imran Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan visit to announce development package postponed

PM Imran Khan's Gilgit-Baltistan visit to announce development package postponed
PPP ready do stand in opposition alone if needed, Bilawal says

PPP ready do stand in opposition alone if needed, Bilawal says

PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed

PM Imran Khan will benefit from differences between PPP, PML-N: Sheikh Rasheed
PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects

PM Imran Khan 'strongly' condemns murder of ATC judge in Swabi, vows to arrest suspects
Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani

Opinions on madrassa education often based on ignorance: Mufti Taqi Usmani
No trade with India till restoration of Kashmir’s status: FM Qureshi

No trade with India till restoration of Kashmir’s status: FM Qureshi
PDM serves show cause notices to PPP, ANP

PDM serves show cause notices to PPP, ANP

Latest

view all