Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

The University of Punjab. — PU/File

PU issues schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

Last date for receipt of online admission forms is April 30, 2021, with a single fee.

The forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021.

Punjab University Monday issued the revised schedule for online submission of admission forms and fees for the MA, MSc Part-I and Part-II Annual Examination 2021.

"The candidates having last chance of supplementary examination 2020 are eligible to appear in annual examination 2021, in lieu of supplementary examination 2020 (not conducted due to COVID-19)," it said.

"The last date for receipt of online admission forms and fee for MA, MSc Part-I & Part-II Annual Examination 2021 for regular/late college/private and improve division candidates is April 30, 2021, with a single fee while the forms can be submitted with a double fee from 1-5-2021 to 14-5-2021," it added.



