Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
ASAmina Shaheen

Senior citizens aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad

By
ASAmina Shaheen

Monday Apr 05, 2021

A healthcare worker administers the coronavirus vaccine to an elderly man. Photo: File

  • People aged 80 or above to be vaccinated at home in Punjab, Islamabad: Asad Umar.
  • Vaccination of senior citizens to begin in two days' time, says NCOC chief.
  • We have urged other provinces to vaccinate people aged 80 years and above at their homes too, he says.

ISLAMABAD: Senior citizens aged above 80 in Punjab and Islamabad will be vaccinated at their homes, said the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar on Monday. 

Related items

Speaking to Geo News, Asad Umar revealed that the NCOC took the decision in a meeting today. 

"We have urged other provinces to vaccinate senior citizens at their homes too," he said, adding that provinces can take up the matter according to their own convenience. 

Umar said the move to vaccinate senior citizens at home will begin in the next two days. 

The government has decided to take the initiative since it is quite difficult for old people to stand in long queues to get vaccinated, especially since summers have also begun.

Last month, the government opened up registration for the coronavirus vaccination for peopled aged 50 years and above. 

Pakistan was previously vaccinating the country's healthcare workers and people over the age of 60 only.

Earlier, Umar had said that people aged 50 and above can sign up to get vaccinated for coronavirus starting in April. 

"Registration of those who are 50 plus for COVID vaccination will be opened on March 30th," the minister had announced in a tweet.

Umar had encouraged everyone over the age of 50 to register when the process begins, also reminding those who are 60 and older that registration for them had already begun.

Pakistan is using the Sinopharm vaccine developed by state-run China National Pharmaceutical Group, which has shown to be 79% effective.

In March, the country imported the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and provided it to the private sector, which in turn started selling them to local hospitals where the coronavirus vaccine is administered to people for a fee. 

More From Pakistan:

Coronavirus: Sindh announces closure of businesses on Friday, Sunday

Coronavirus: Sindh announces closure of businesses on Friday, Sunday
Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow

Russian FM Lavrov to arrive in Pakistan on two-day visit tomorrow
Stop the smear campaign, future sales are normal business activity: Jahangir Tareen

Stop the smear campaign, future sales are normal business activity: Jahangir Tareen
O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education

O/A level students end protest in Lahore after meeting Punjab minister for higher education
KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'

KP police chief says probing murder of ATC judge 'on scientific basis'
COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'

COVID-19: Despite low risk, UK to place Pakistan on its travel ban's 'red list'
PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements

PM Imran Khan directs spokespersons to highlight govt's achievements
Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA

Is 5G harmful to health? Court serves notice to PTA
Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs

Lahore: Young gamer shoots 4 dead for being told not to use drugs
Schools closure: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting

Schools closure: Students look to Shafqat Mehmood a day before important NCOC meeting
Despite PDM's differences, Opposition-backed resolution passes in Senate

Despite PDM's differences, Opposition-backed resolution passes in Senate
Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

Punjab University issues revised schedule for submission of MA, MSC admission forms

Latest

view all